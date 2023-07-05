Chesapeake teenager dies after hole, dune collapse at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

A 17-year-old boy died Saturday after being trapped under several feet of sand, according to the National Park Service.

FRISCO, N.C. — A 17-year-old boy from Chesapeake died Saturday after being trapped under several feet of sand at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, according to the National Park Service.

Around 2 p.m., Seashore law enforcement rangers responded to a call for help regarding a teen trapped in a hole less than a mile east of off-road vehicle ramp in Frisco, North Carolina.

Before rangers arrived, family and friends searched for the boy and found him buried under several feet of sand, apparently caused by portions of the adjacent dune collapsing into a hole.

The hole was dug in a back-dune area behind the primary dune and not visible from the beachfront, said a release from the park service.

Rangers, along with family members, Dare County emergency medical staff and Hatteras Island Ocean Rescue, worked to get the teen out of the hole and performed CPR.

The incident is under investigation.