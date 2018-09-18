SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio bar is hosting a fundraising event on Thursday for one of its employees fighting for her life after a hit and run on the northeast side last week.

The September 20 event will raise funds for 23-year-old Samantha Flores, who is currently in the Intensive Care Unit following multiple surgeries. Flores was hit by a car while biking home from work around Midnight on Friday, September 14. The driver fled the scene, according to police.

RELATED | Beloved San Antonio restaurant employee fighting for life after NE-side hit-and-run

On Thursday, September 20 at 5 pm, you can go to Cherrity Bar at 302 Montana Street, just east of downtown, and enjoy sushi, cocktails, miso soup, and a silent auction all in support of Flores' medical expenses.

For more information on the event, click here.

You can also donate to a GofundMe account raising money for Flores here.

© 2018 KENS