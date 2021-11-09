Check out these Veterans Day deals for San Antonio

Several restaurants are offering free food. Here's what we found.

SAN ANTONIO — Many places across San Antonio are preparing to honor those who have served our country by offering specials and deals on Veterans Day on Thursday, November 11.

Current or former military members can show their military ID or other proof of service and score some free meals, snacks and drinks – and even free entrance to state parks across Texas.

Here's a rundown of just some of what's being offered:

Golden Corral: For the 21st year, Golden Corral is serving complimentary “thank you” meals to all active duty military personnel, retirees, National Guard, reserves and veterans of all branches of service on Military Appreciation Night from 5:00 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Walk-On’s: Walk-On’s is honoring veterans by offering all active and retired service members a complimentary "Scholarship Burger" and a side of fries.