'People get more for drug possession': San Antonio activists react to Derek Chauvin sentencing

"We'd like to continue to work until this is the norm and not the rarity," Reliable Revolutionaries' Pharaoh Clark said.

SAN ANTONIO — A Minnesota judge sentenced former police officer Derek Chauvin to more than 22 years in prison Friday, prompting mixed emotions from activists who marched through San Antonio after George Floyd's murder.

"He should be sentenced like any other everyday person who got videotaped with their knee on somebody's neck for over nine minutes," Radical Registrars' Valerie Reiffert said.

Technically, Chauvin could have served up to 75 years in prison. Prosecutors asked the judge for a 30-year sentence.

Chauvin's defense attorney lobbied the judge to sentence Chauvin to probation without jail time.

"In the Black and brown community, people get more than (22.5 years) for drug possession," Reliable Revolutionaries' Pharaoh Clark said. "Either there's a problem where the crime is not fitting the punishment, or we have a problem... where the punishment is not fitting the crime."

Still, Clark called the sentence "a win," since he says it feels as if it's the first time a police officer has been punished for publicly breaking the law.

"I think it's up to not only me, but every citizen out there to do their part to make sure this isn't a rarity," he said. "We can come to a place where, when an officer does misbehave, this is what happens."

Reiffert said the sentence reminds her that there's work still to be done inside the capitol, in local courthouses and in police departments.

"You're grateful for the conviction," she said. "This is only really just a start."

The two activists who organized various events in the aftermath of Floyd's murder said caring allies must now fight complacency.

"We can't forget about the victims that came before Mr. Floyd. We can't forget about those present victims that are still in their current phase of healing, and we can't forget about the victims that are still yet to come," Clark said.