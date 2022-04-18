Chase ends with three people in custody and a crash with a police cruiser

The incident began around 3 a.m. in the area of Seguin Street and Calhoun Street when officers found a Mercedes riddled with bullets.

SAN ANTONIO — A chase ended early Monday morning with three people in custody on the northeast side and a crash involving a police cruiser.

The incident began around 3 a.m. in the area of Seguin Street and Calhoun Street when officers found a Mercedes riddled with bullets. While they were investigating that, they spotted a black Escalade driving quickly past the scene. Officers tried to make a stop but the driver fled police.

Officers chased the suspects through the east side and up I-35. Police said objects were being thrown from the vehicle during the chase. The suspect vehicle pulled into an apartment complex at I-35 and Judson Road and took off on foot. A patrol unit also ended up slamming into rocks at the entrance to the apartment.

Eventually, three suspects, one female and two males, were taken into custody. There is no word yet on the charges they face.

No victims of a shooting were found, but police are searching the area where the bullet-ridden Mercedes was found.

The officers involved in the crash were not hurt.