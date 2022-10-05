Suspected human smuggler arrested after leading officers on high-speed chase

Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown said there's been so many recent suspected human smuggling pursuits that "it's hard to keep track."

SAN ANTONIO — A suspected human smuggler is in jail after leading officers on a high-speed chase through three counties, reaching speeds of up to 80 mph.

Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown said the chase started around 11:40am on Tuesday when deputies tried to pull over a Dodge Ram truck for a traffic violation.

Brown said the truck took off and drove into Atascosa County where the driver then drove through a ranch and dropped off four migrants riding in the truck.

The driver then sped away again, driving into Bexar County and back into Atascosa County where deputies there through down spike strips off Highway 16 to stop that driver.

Deputies said when they searched the truck they found another migrant hiding under the tool box.

Brown said the driver, from Carrizo Springs, was arrested and is facing charges of Human Smuggling and Evading Arrest.

The five migrants were turned over to custody of U.S. Border Patrol.