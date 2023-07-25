Popular DJ Chase B set to perform in San Antonio this August

Chase B, the DJ for Travis Scott, will be coming to San Antonio's 1902 Nightclub.

SAN ANTONIO — Get ready to party with Chase B.

Chase B, the DJ for popular musician Travis Scott, will be making his way to San Antonio on August 4, for a show at 1902 Nightclub.

His performance will be at the city’s only premier nightclub that features state-of-the-art audio and visual effects, and high-end luxury service.

1902 has been reimagined from the historic train station in St. Paul Square into a Vegas-style nightclub bringing world-renowned DJs, pop-culture personalities, and after-parties to the city of San Antonio every Friday and Saturday night.

Chase B, who is from Houston, Texas, recently signed with Scott's record label, Cactus Jack Records. He also has produced multiple songs for Scott.

Tickets are available on the 1902 website and will be available at the door the night of the performance.

VIP sections are available for the event and for reservations call 210-639-2208.

1902 is located at 1174 E. Commerce St. 78205.

