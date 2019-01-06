SAN ANTONIO — A text-to-give effort to fund San Antonio’s homeless and cut panhandlers off at the knees went live Friday.

District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez led a panel trumpeting the Change the Way We Give Campaign. The mobile donation effort will raise money for organizations and agencies who help the homeless.

Pelaez said he believes it's more effective than giving to cardboard hustlers on street corners.

“That version of charity – what I call 'fast food charity – it might seem like the right thing to do at that moment. And it might feel good," Pelaez said. "But I’m asking people to mindful and thoughtful.”

Benefactors can text SAGIVE or 41444 to donate. Their phone then receives a link outlining the impact of their donation: Providing transportation, getting IDs for the homeless, mental health and medical services, access to housing and preventing homelessness entirely.

The homeless fund also hopes to cut down on panhandling profits.

“Homelessness and panhandling aren’t the same thing,” Pelaez said.

SAGIVE is being tested in his district first because of a prevalent problem with streetside-begging. Pelaez said a city-wide rollout by the end of the year could happen. He secured $30,000 for app development, signage for panhandling hot spots and education materials.

“We know that every single dollar goes towards services, shelter, prevention, response, education,” he said.

According to the councilman, benevolence extend out the window of a vehicle has no true accountability. He said that, frequently, the spare change in your car funds substance abuse and other expenses from some people who are homeless and some who pretend to be homeless.

LeManda Del Toro, who works at Haven for Hope, agrees with the councilman. She Del Toro was once chronically homeless, and things eventually got so bad that she panhandled.

“It’s humbling. It’s humiliating in a sense, putting myself out there to be exposed,” Del Toro said.

The signs she held for her street-level fundraising read: "Will do anything for money." She said her profits rarely went to pull her out of homelessness.

“I wasn’t in it for monies to be fed or sheltered,” Del Toro said. “I had something for me at that for me to address. And that looked like addiction.”

The money collected from SAGIVE goes directly to the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH) for equitable distribution to agencies and organizations that assist the homeless like Haven for Hope.

