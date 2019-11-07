SAN ANTONIO — The District Attorney announced Thursday that charges have been dismissed against a 16-year-old accused of stabbing to death 18-year-old Kaitlyn Castilleja.

The D.A.'s office says the move comes due to recently discovered evidence of self-defense.

The teen suspect had been in custody since a March 1 confrontation that left Castilleja dead and another woman with knife wounds.

In a March hearing, prosecutors said the girl used social media to lure the two others to a late-night fight and stabbed them both in the driveway of her northeast San Antonio home.

RELATED: Family of teen killed during alleged fight speaks out