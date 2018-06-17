There is a chance for heavy rainfall for most of South and Central Texas Monday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS says the tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico still has a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone. But, regardless of whether it strengthens, the disturbance is expected to bring a chance of decent rainfall to South and Central Texas.

Total rainfall amounts expected this week across the region include 1-3 inches along the Interstate 35 corridor, including Austin and San Antonio. 2-4 inches is possible across the coastal plains with locally higher amounts possible.

An image provided by the National Weather Service shows more detail of where the rain could hit.

The disturbance is expected to leave the region by Wednesday, but it could either strengthen or slow down, increasing the rainfall total forecast, according to the National Weather Service.



