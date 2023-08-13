2 Houston-area high school seniors killed in high-speed crash near Winnie

The driver of the speeding car was able to get out of the vehicle and was flown to Houston for treatment, officials with DPS said.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Two teens were killed and another was severely injured in a crash near Winnie on Saturday night, according to officials.

According to Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne, there were several 911 calls reporting a "dangerous vehicle" that was going from the beach on SH 124 through High Island and then headed westbound on FM 1985 around 8:30 p.m. Hawthorne said the vehicle was going at least 100 mph, which is about 20 over the posted speed limit.

As deputies and troopers were being dispatched to find the vehicle, Hawthorne said the speeding vehicle crashed into a large tractor that was hauling farm equipment near the East Bay Bayou.

When first responders got to the crash scene, they said the vehicle was fully engulfed in fire. Two people, later identified as passengers, died in the crash and a third person, later identified as the driver of the car, was able to get out. The teen who survived was flown to a Houston hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the tractor was taken to a hospital in Beaumont with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday night, a crowd filled the bleachers at the Anahuac High School football field to remember the lives that were lost. Officials said the two teens who died had just started their senior year at the school.

Hundreds of people showed up to pray and share words about the impact of the tragedy on the community. The three teens involved in the crash were well-known around the town and they were also football players. The Anahuac ISD superintendent asked for privacy out of respect for students and the community. The district said it will have extra counseling services available during the upcoming week for students and staff.

Hawthorne said the Texas Department of Public Safety was taking over the investigation.