Car owner Jason Reddick wants to know why the locksmith allegedly unlocked the vehicle and made a key fob for someone without valid identification.

HALTOM CITY, Texas — It’s an unusual car theft out of Haltom City.

Jason Reddick reported his all-black 2015 Dodge Challenger Hellcat stolen to the Haltom City Police Department. Reddick, who allowed his 16-year-old son, Jaxon to borrow the car last Wednesday, said the car was stolen by someone who called a locksmith to unlock it.

According to Jaxon Reddick, the car was stolen in the Haltom High School parking lot.

“We’re getting to live a nice life and then this happens, and you have no defense,” Jason Reddick said.

Reddick’s car, which is valued up to $65,000, still hasn't been retrieved.

“A lot of things went wrong," Reddick said.

Reddick wants to know why the locksmith allegedly unlocked the Challenger Hellcat and made a key fob for someone who didn’t show valid identification or proof of ownership.

Reddick provided WFAA with text messages between him and Edgar Echemendia, the owner of All Auto Tech, an Arlington-based locksmith company.

Reddick is taking the case to the Texas Locksmiths Association. Marion Arnold, a Sargeant of Arms with the Texas Locksmiths Association said the case raised many red flags as it was described to him.

“It didn’t really make sense in our industry,” Arnold said.

Under Texas law, anyone using a locksmith service is required to show proof of a government issued identification and signed, legal documents proving they own the property.

"Because otherwise you could just call and have keys made to cars that aren’t theirs, and that’s problematic,” Arnold said.

WFAA reached locksmith owner Echemendia by phone on Friday. He didn’t explain why he opened the car for someone who wasn't the car’s legal owner. Echemendia didn’t agree to an interview with WFAA.

"I’m extremely angry,” Reddick said.

He told WFAA that the stolen car contained thousands of dollars worth of his son’s baseball equipment, which hold a lot of sentimental value.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Birdville ISD said they’re working with Haltom City police on the case and the district "takes this situation seriously.”