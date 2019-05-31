SAN ANTONIO — A large Tex-Mex restaurant on the northeast side is no longer open for business, according to its Facebook page.

Chacho’s and Chalucci’s at 8614 Perrin Beitel Road has closed its doors, but other restaurants owned by the same company remain open, according to the Chacho’s website.

The large establishment on the northeast side has seen its share of problems in recent years.

In 2014, an off-duty SAPD officer shot and killed a 23-year-old man outside the restaurant. In 2017, a jury ruled the officer was justified in his use of force in a civil trial.

In August 2018, a fire caused about $100,000 of damage to the eatery. No one was injured.

