SAN ANTONIO — It’s almost the weekend, but one Boerne resident has a much bigger reason to celebrate on Friday.

Texas Lottery officials said that person claimed the first of eight seven-figure prizes in the $200 Million Cash Explosion game.

The winning ticket, worth $1 million, was sold at the H-E-B at Bandera Road and Wanda Street. According to Texas Lottery, they wished to remain anonymous, but if you know anyone who doesn’t return to work on Monday, consider that your first clue.

