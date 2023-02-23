Ceremony marking first day of 12-day siege at Alamo Thursday

This year will mark the 187th anniversary of the first day the siege of the mission began in 1836.

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo will hold its opening ceremony for this year's celebrations marking the events that led the battle at the Alamo.

Historians will take you through the events that unfolded from both the Mexican Army and Texian fighters perspectives that day.

The day will end with a ceremonial musket firing.

The event is free and open to the public at the Alamo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the opening ceremony starts at 10 a.m.

