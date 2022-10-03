x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Centro Cultural Aztlan announces the 14th Annual Mole Festival

More than 20 of the best Moles in San Antonio will be prepared, then judges and invited guests will decide on the winner.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicken mole at La Oaxaquena restaurant--2128 Mission St.--in San Francisco, Calif., on Wednesday, March 25, 2009. (Liz Hafalia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

SAN ANTONIO — Get your taste buds ready!

Centro Cultural Aztlan has announced the 14th Annual Mole Festival, which benefits the Centro Cultural Aztlan’s year-long programming, while promoting the Chicano/a and Latino/a Culture.

Credit: Centro Cultural Aztlan
14th Annual Mole Festival

More than 20 of the best Moles in San Antonio will be prepared and generously donated by local restaurants, local chefs, and community cooks for your taste buds to enjoy, then judges and invited guests get to decide which one is the best.

Refreshing beverages will be provided along with specialty drinks crafted by Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Don’t miss your chance to watch the city’s top chefs, cooks, and restaurants compete for bragging rights with their best mole! 

Who will be the next champion of the Mole Festival?

Participating chefs, restaurants, and cooks include: Guajillos, Berta Romo Rios, Los Laurel Cafe, Mama’s Kitchen, F.R.I.D.A. Fest, Sabor de Mexico, Flor de Chiapas, Gorditas Doña Tota, Fiestas del Mundo Travel, Rolando’s Super Taco’s #1, Mis Frijoles Catering Company, Taurino’s Mexican Restaurant, Los Cocos Mexican Restaurant Seafood & Fruteria, Los Angeles Tortilleria y Restaurant, Catrachos in the House , Thousand Oaks Cafe, Taqueria El Patron, Vallarta Grill and Bar, Veronica Castillo Salas y mas! Dance the night away to the amazing live music of Juan and Armando Tejeda, Gelina, Cheyenne, and Eric Sebastian!

Tickets are $40.00 and reserve seating is available starting at $75 per person.

Don't miss your chance to support Centro Cultural Aztlan’s commitment to preserving and promoting Chicano/a, Latino/a, and indigenous arts and culture.

For more information, call Centro Cultural Aztlan Monday thru Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (210) 432-1896 or stop by Centro Cultural Aztlan’s office located in the Deco Building at 1800 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 103.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

KENS 5 News Now | Man shot by police; Uvalde parents demanding answers from school administration

Before You Leave, Check This Out