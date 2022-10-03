Centro Cultural Aztlan announces the 14th Annual Mole Festival

More than 20 of the best Moles in San Antonio will be prepared, then judges and invited guests will decide on the winner.

Centro Cultural Aztlan has announced the 14th Annual Mole Festival, which benefits the Centro Cultural Aztlan’s year-long programming, while promoting the Chicano/a and Latino/a Culture.

More than 20 of the best Moles in San Antonio will be prepared and generously donated by local restaurants, local chefs, and community cooks for your taste buds to enjoy, then judges and invited guests get to decide which one is the best.

Refreshing beverages will be provided along with specialty drinks crafted by Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Don’t miss your chance to watch the city’s top chefs, cooks, and restaurants compete for bragging rights with their best mole!

Who will be the next champion of the Mole Festival?

Participating chefs, restaurants, and cooks include: Guajillos, Berta Romo Rios, Los Laurel Cafe, Mama’s Kitchen, F.R.I.D.A. Fest, Sabor de Mexico, Flor de Chiapas, Gorditas Doña Tota, Fiestas del Mundo Travel, Rolando’s Super Taco’s #1, Mis Frijoles Catering Company, Taurino’s Mexican Restaurant, Los Cocos Mexican Restaurant Seafood & Fruteria, Los Angeles Tortilleria y Restaurant, Catrachos in the House , Thousand Oaks Cafe, Taqueria El Patron, Vallarta Grill and Bar, Veronica Castillo Salas y mas! Dance the night away to the amazing live music of Juan and Armando Tejeda, Gelina, Cheyenne, and Eric Sebastian!

Tickets are $40.00 and reserve seating is available starting at $75 per person.

Don't miss your chance to support Centro Cultural Aztlan’s commitment to preserving and promoting Chicano/a, Latino/a, and indigenous arts and culture.