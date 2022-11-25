Texas businesses looking forward to Small Business Saturday

Multiple business owners in Central Texas say for them, Small Business Saturday is a time to get to know their customers better.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — With Black Friday being a huge day for online and in-store purchases, it's the day after that local businesses look forward to: Small Business Saturday.

Local small business owners and managers said the day isn't just about the deals but it's also a time for them to connect with their customers in new ways.

They're excited to see both new and familiar faces walk through their doors.

"Small businesses really are the American dream," said Kate Challingsworth, the executive director of Handcrafts Unlimited.

It's dream Challingsworth said they get to live everyday.

The non-profit in Georgetown supports local artists over the age of 50, allowing their items to be seen and bought by many.

"People are putting food on their tables when you shop with them," said Challingsworth.

Another business cashing in on the holiday is Once Upon a Child.

"The times now, people are looking for an opportunity to stretch their dollar," said William Bean, owner of Once Upon a Child in Round Rock.

Bean said both sustainability and affordability are top of mind for them.

"When we have the opportunity to recycle and reuse, we're obviously being a little more environmentally conscious," said Bean.

The shop's clothes, toys and other child necessities are up to 70% off retail, allowing parents to have more options for their kids while also keeping their dollars local. For Small Business Saturday, their store will take 20% off items.

"One of the reasons that we got into this business, we wanted to be in a business that would be productive both in good times and bad," said Bean.

Challingsworth said when it comes to their non-profit and businesses across Central Texas, a day like Saturday is about making a difference for others.