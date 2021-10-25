Hackberry psyllids emerge this time of year and can cause a nuisance for some Central Texas residents.

AUSTIN, Texas — For Central Texas residents living near hackberry trees, this time of year can bug you.

In the fall, tiny, gnat-like insects – around 3/16 inch, according to Texas A&M Agrilife Extension program entomologist Wizzie Brown – emerge from the trees where the eggs are laid and they develop.

As they emerge from the leaves, the aphid-like bugs can gravitate toward nearby residents’ screen doors, doors and windows, causing a nuisance. Because of their small size, many can fit through the holes in window and door screens, or through cracks and crevices.

While many might mistake them for fruit flies or gnats, Brown said closeup they look like miniature cicadas that are mottled brown in color with adults having wings.

“We have them every year around this time so it's not unusual,” said Brown. “Weather can play into things by affecting population emergence times – earlier or later depending on warmer or colder temperatures – killing off emergences if we get a good cold snap in the next few weeks, but it may also drive them into homes with inclement weather conditions.”

If you’re dealing with hackberry psyllids, they don’t bite or sting so they are considered a nuisance pest.

Brown said if you find them piled on windowsills you can vacuum them up. You can also work on keeping them outside by making sure your window screens do no have holes or other damaged areas where the psyllids can get in, sealing up any cracks and crevices with sealant and checking that door sweeps and weather stripping are in good repair.