Cellphone video shows Coppell Middle School North student getting assaulted in cafeteria

A student at Coppell ISD was held in a chokehold while other students were watching.

Example video title will go here for this video

COPPELL, Texas — A student at Coppell ISD was held in a chokehold and was being bullied while other students were watching.

The video went viral, and the parents are demanding justice.

The parents told WFAA the school isn’t doing enough to protect their son.

“No, I’m not getting up. There is literally no one sitting here,” is what you can hear in the cellphone video.

The students you see in this video are Coppell Middle School North students.

The boy who was assaulted said he was sitting in the cafeteria where he normally sits, and was held in a choke hold, while everyone just watched.

His mom, Sonika Kukreja, was left feeling helpless.

Warning: The below video contains explicit language.

14 y/o at Coppell Middle School North gets assaulted in the cafeteria, while students just watched.



Teen in chokehold faced 3days of punishment. His parents are outraged. Other teen faced 1 day of punishment.



Teen tells me, he didn't want to fight back, & get in trouble.@wfaa pic.twitter.com/f2Clha8qpF — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) May 16, 2022

“It’s heartbreaking, I cried. I couldn’t sleep,” said Kukreja.

“His neck could’ve snapped, I wouldn’t have my son,” she said.

Kukreja says school officials weren’t transparent.

“They told us this is an altercation, vs, what you saw in the video," the mother said.

The school superintendent sent out a statement saying, in part:

Coppell ISD is aware of a video circulating on social media showing an incident at Coppell Middle School North involving a physical altercation between two students. Bullying, both verbal and physical, as well as physical acts of aggression are never acceptable and do not align with who we are at CISD and our core values.



Because of student privacy laws and this being an ongoing investigation, we cannot share any further specifics on this situation or student discipline matters. What we can say is that this incident is being investigated and addressed by the school and the district according to the CISD Student Code of Conduct.

Attorney Marwa Elbially says the student assaulting the 14-year-old only got one day of punishment.

“He could’ve potentially paralyzed or have killed him. No real action is taken against that kid,” said Elbially.

Kukreja is demanding school officials do more so children are safe in school.