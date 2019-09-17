SAN ANTONIO — Buttery, flaky and melt-in-your-mouth biscuits are a staple in Texas.

Military members and their spouses stationed at Joint Base San Antonio Fort Sam Houston got to sink their teeth into the perfect biscuit made by celebrity chefs.

Carla Hall and Chadwick Boyd stopped by the USO at the military installation to help the group bake their own batch. Hall is well known for competing on Bravo’s Top Chef and co-hosting ABC’s The Chew. You may have spotted Boyd on Food Network’s The Kitchen or Hallmark Home & Family.

"It's biscuit time. That's what's up!”

The chant filled the USO kitchen as Hall and Boyd started their biscuit lesson. The duo knows what’s up.

The demonstration showed how precise measuring, a pinch of patience and a generous amount of love will turn out some good biscuits.

"Granny biscuit, granny biscuit,” sang Hall as she danced behind the counter. Carefully shaping the last cut of biscuit dough, the TV Chef recalled special family memories. “This is the one my grandmother would do and it would be shaped by her hand. I always wanted that one because she touched it the most."

Hall showed the group how to make a classic buttermilk biscuit. Boyd spiced things up with his recipe.

"We're making carrot-sage biscuits with a touch of honey," said Boyd.

With the first batch in the oven, it was time for the service members to apron up and give the whisk a twist.

Chadwick Boyd shows off carrot sage biscuit dough at the USO at JBSA Fort Sam Houston.

"I appreciate [the lesson] because a lot of times the spouses don't get a chance to do things like this,” said Army wife Janice White. “It is nice that they opened it up to the spouses so that way we can interact with the soldiers too."



Hall has a history of partnering with the USO to give back to service members and their families. Blog posts reveal her passion for supporting our nation’s heroes.



"You're becoming a chef, that's awesome," said Boyd as the participants rolled out their biscuit dough.



Airmen First Class Bryce Shearer said the experience offered a tasty way for his group to practice team-building techniques. Learning to bake a great biscuit for his wife was an added bonus.



"Coming from experience of making biscuits hockey pucks, it's actually been really, really cool to see the science behind it,” said Airmen First Class Bryce Shearer.

Participants in a biscuit demonstration with celebrity chefs wait for their biscuits to cook.

Sinking her teeth into a warm biscuit, fresh from the oven, Airmen Andrea Crain let out murmurs of delight.

"They're amazing,” said Crain. “They're really light and fluffy, moist, came out good. I'm kind of excited cause biscuits are my weakness."

After feeling the love and tasting it, the biscuit makers were ready to share their new specialty with the people they love.



"There is something that is so special and amazing and beautiful about making bread together," said Hall.

KENS