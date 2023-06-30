Celebratory gunfire changed one Corpus Christi family's, and two men's lives forever New Years Day

The Nueces County DA eyes upgrading charges against Deonis Poindexter and Jacob Leal in the death of 11-year-old Amethyst Silva as another holiday approaches.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fireworks are a given, but so, too, could be celebratory gunfire.

That's what happened on New Year's Eve, and that gunfire killed an 11-year-old Corpus Christi girl.

"Right in front of me,” said Robert Silva, whose daughter Amethyst, was fatally shot in January. “It's something no one wants to go through."



Deonis Poindexter and Jacob Leal were arrested for Amethyst's Jan. 1 death after authorities said they believe the men shot guns while celebrating the new year, accidentally hitting her.

Six months later, they still haven't seen their day in court, but officials said there is a very good reason why.

Nueces County First Asst. District Attorney Angelica Hernandez explained to 3NEWS that they hired an expert to do an elevation study to ensure that they would be able to prove in court that Leal and Poindexter were responsible.

With this information, Hernandez said she expects the case to be ready for a grand jury in late July.

Poindexter and Leal were originally charged with deadly conduct, but the Nueces County District Attorney's Office expects those charges to be upgraded.