Celebration of life to be held for woman missing more than 12 years

Monday would have been her 77th birthday.

SAN ANTONIO — A celebration of life is bening held Monday for a San Antonio woman missing for more than 12 years.

Pauline Diaz was last seen after her shift at a H-E-B on the south east side in 2010.

Her family will gather to mark another birthday without her. They spoke with KENS 5 reporter Sarah Duran as they continue their search for answers.

Monday mark’s Pauline Diaz’s 77th birthday. Her family says it's heartbreaking to have no answers on her disappearnce.

She disappeared in December of 2010. Pauline was last seen leaving the parking lot of the H-E-B off Southeast Military and Goliad, where she worked.

Her daughter says her mother was in the process of filing for a divorce when she disappeared. The woman’s estranged husband was named a person of interest but no arrests have been made.

This will be the 12th birthday the family will spend without Pauline. Each year the family gathers at the store where she worked to bring awareness to her disappearance.

The public is welcome to join the family to celebrate Pauline’s birthday. They will be meeting at 7 p.m. at the H-E-B off Southeast Military and Goliad.

The family is also offering a $25,000 dollar reward for answers.

