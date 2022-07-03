Celebration for Martin Luther King Park improvements to be held Monday afternoon

Improvements to the park space include a new park splash pad, park trailway running along the Salado Creekway, and nature pavilion, the city said.

SAN ANTONIO — A celebration will be held Monday afternoon to commemorate improvements to Martin Luther King Park.

District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez will join with the City's Public Works Department, Parks & Recreation Department and Arts & Culture Department for the celebration. It is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. Monday.

Also at the event, there will be a dedication for a new 17-foot steel-and-concrete public sculpture, Spheres of Reflection, by San Antonio artist Kaldric Dow.