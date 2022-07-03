Celebration for Martin Luther King Park improvements to be held Monday afternoon

SAN ANTONIO — A celebration will be held Monday afternoon to commemorate improvements to Martin Luther King Park.
Improvements to the park space include a new park splash pad, park trailway running along the Salado Creekway, and nature pavilion, the city said.
District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez will join with the City's Public Works Department, Parks & Recreation Department and Arts & Culture Department for the celebration. It is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. Monday.
Also at the event, there will be a dedication for a new 17-foot steel-and-concrete public sculpture, Spheres of Reflection, by San Antonio artist Kaldric Dow.
The art piece was made possible through the Arts & Culture Department's "Sketch to Sculpture" program launched in 2019.