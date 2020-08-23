Celebration, drive protest planned for Elijah McClain on Sunday afternoon

This is one of several celebrations and protests that have taken place recently demanding justice for the 23-year-old.

AURORA, Colo. — Editor's Note: The 3 p.m. celebration appears to be canceled; signs were posted on closed gates at the Aurora Sports Complex saying so.

A celebration of life and drive protest for Elijah McClain is planned for 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, nearly one year after the 23-year-old died of cardiac arrest after an encounter with the Aurora Police Department (APD).

The celebration and protest is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. at the Aurora Sports Park at 19300 E Colfax Ave.

Following that event, a Gathering and Grace music celebration is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. at the Montbello Recreation Center at 15555 E 53rd Ave. in Denver. This event is the only event Sunday that is happening with the approval of McClain's family.

A Facebook page for the event says:

"365 days after Elijah's encounter with the police and the medics that ultimately led up to his death, our family would like to walk Elijah's spirit home. We would also like to invite string players and other instrument players to play Elijah's last words while we walk. ... "

This is one of several celebrations and protests that have taken place recently demanding justice for the 23-year-old.

The officers involved in McClain’s death were cleared of wrongdoing earlier this year, but the Colorado attorney general has now been appointed as a special prosecutor, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Justice (DOJ) are eyeing a federal civil rights investigation.

The August 2019 death of McClain has made international news as Black Lives Matter protesters across the U.S. have shed light on use-of-force within police departments and the number of in-custody deaths that have happened recently.