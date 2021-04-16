Celebrating Selena: Events to honor the Queen of Tejano on her birthday

The singer was tragically killed on March 31, 1995, just days before her 24th birthday, but is still celebrated and honored more than 20 years later.

SAN ANTONIO — The Queen of Tejano and famed South Texas singer, Selena Quintanilla Perez, would have turned 50 on Friday.

The singer was tragically killed on March 31, 1995, just days before her 24th birthday, but is still celebrated and honored more than 20 years later.

There are several events happening around San Antonio to commemorate the occasion. And don't forget about season two of a popular Netflix show, Selena: The Series. Season two dives deeper into her marriage to guitarist Chris Perez and her complicated relationship with the woman responsible for her murder, Yolanda Saldivar.