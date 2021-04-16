x
Celebrating Selena: Events to honor the Queen of Tejano on her birthday

SAN ANTONIO — The Queen of Tejano and famed South Texas singer, Selena Quintanilla Perez, would have turned 50 on Friday.

The singer was tragically killed on March 31, 1995, just days before her 24th birthday, but is still celebrated and honored more than 20 years later.

There are several events happening around San Antonio to commemorate the occasion. And don't forget about season two of a popular Netflix show, Selena: The Series. Season two dives deeper into her marriage to guitarist Chris Perez and her complicated relationship with the woman responsible for her murder, Yolanda Saldivar.

Below is a list of San Antonio events in Selena's honor:

Selena Night in Southtown, April 16 at the Good Kind

Brass Monkey tribute to Selena

Feel Good Friday at Industry-hear Selena songs plus other hits from the 80's and 90's.

McNay photo exhibit featuring rare portraits of Selena

