Celebrate National Margarita Day with these fun cocktails

Wine specialist Nate Snelbaker demonstrates how to make a full menu of tequila-based cocktails for National Margarita Day.

TEXAS, USA — Whether you prefer the classic lime or something fun like a Blue Moon margarita, there is a tequila-based cocktail for everyone on National Margarita Day.

Wine specialist Nate Snelbaker with Fine Wine and Good Spirits demonstrates how to make three varieties of the celebrated drink.

Ginger Beer Margarita

Ingredients

3 ounces, ginger beer

1 ½ ounces, Jose Cuervo Tradicional Tequila Reposado

1 ounce, fresh lime juice

Lime wedge, for garnish

Coarse salt, for garnish

Directions

Salt a rocks glass and fill it with ice. Combine the first three ingredients in the prepared glass; stir. Garnish the drink with the lime wedge.

Blue Moon Margarita

Ingredients

1 ounce, Margaritaville Tequila Silver

½ ounce, Bols Blue Curacao Liqueur

½ ounce, pineapple juice

4 ounces, Daily’s Margarita Mix

Lime wedge, for garnish

Salt, for garnish

Directions

Rim a margarita glass with salt; add ice. Combine the first four ingredients in a shaker. Shake and pour the mixture into the prepared glass. Garnish with the lime wedge.

Classic Margarita

Ingredients

1 ½ ounce, tequila

½ ounce, triple sec

1 ounce, lime juice

Salt, for garnish

Lime wedge, for garnish

1 cup, ice (optional)

Directions

Rub the rim of a margarita glass with lime juice and dip the rim in salt. Shake all of the ingredients with ice. Strain the mixture into the salt-rimmed glass, then garnish with the lime wedge and serve.