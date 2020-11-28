Cedar Park police say suspects who robbed letter carrier got away with master key

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Cedar Park Police Department is seeking the public's help after a USPS letter carrier was reportedly robbed on Nov. 28. Police said the call came in around 9:41 a.m. from the 1900 block of Yaupon Trail.

The victim reported that the alleged robbery occurred at the mailbox collection area and that at least two suspects were involved. One suspect was described as a young Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and clean-shaven. The vehicle was described as a white, four-door sedan.

The CPPD and the United States Postal Inspection Service are both actively investigating. On Dec. 16, the CPPD provided an update on the incident, saying that the USPS informed the department that the thieves involved got away with a master key that can open many mailboxes and collection bins around the city.

The CPPD is asking that residents make some changes to ensure the safety of their mail including:

Depositing any outgoing mail inside post office lobbies or in a USPS blue collection box. If you place your outgoing mail in a blue USPS collection box, be sure to do so before the last collection time

Retrieving incoming mail as quickly as possible. Do not let it sit overnight

Having your incoming mail delivered to your work address or to a neighbor's or friend's home that does not require a locked mailbox component

Staying aware of your surroundings when checking your mail

If you have any information on this incident, contact Detective Anthony Bridgewater at 512-260-4886 or by email at Anthony.Bridgewater@cedarparktexas.gov. You can also call the United States Postal Inspection Service hotline at 877-876-2455 or visit the website at www.uspis.gov/report if you believe your mail has been stolen.

Robbing a letter carrier is a federal offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison.