Cedar Park murder suspect arrested in Ingleside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Sunday, June 4, law enforcement arrested a murder suspect out of Cedar Park, TX. after a warrant had been issued for 1st degree Murder.
23-year-old, Bradley Stanford of Austin, TX. was found in Ingleside.
He is being booked into the San Patricio County Jail, awaiting to be extradited back to Williamson County.
Stick with 3NEWS for more updates when they become available.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi firefighter saves graduation day for Calallen students
- Nueces County deputies have wild 'tail' to tell after wrestling alligator
- 'He blew me away': 13-year-old becomes radio station DJ in Corpus Christi
- Sean Strawbridge resigns as Port of Corpus Christi CEO
- Valero officials: No 'offsite concerns' nor injuries reported during refinery fire
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.