CDC warns business owners of increase in rat infestations

SAN ANTONIO — Drive down any main road and you're bound to see it, opens signs some illuminated some not. But while businesses wrestle with the idea of reopening, they all may be faced with a similar problem: an unwanted rodent.

Chas Angelini with Century Pest Control is already seeing it, an uptick in rats.

"We have been doing a lot of extensive rodent control a lot more this time of the year than what's typical," he told KENS 5 on Tuesday.

Angelini and the CDC say the recent pandemic is to blame. While restaurants reopen with limited capacity the waste these rodents often feed on isn't there and it may spark some unusual behavior.

"Their intention becomes aggressive and at times if food sources are too little they'll even start cannibalizing themselves," he said.

"We've seen that on traps in various drop ceilings. All you have is a portion of a carcass because the rodents are eating each other in some cases."

So what do you do?

Angelini says look up and see if there are any droppings collected in a certain part of the ceiling.

Then look down, and make sure any holes around the exterior are closed and floor drains are secure. Often times a rat can make their way through a loose drain cover.

But if all else fails, take the problem to an expert.