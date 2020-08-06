CDC survey shows more than one in three used disinfectants unsafely

One in five respondents put bleach on food to try to kill coronavirus.

SAN ANTONIO — The CDC says Americans are using cleaning products, drinking them and putting them on their food - thinking that will kill the coronavirus.

Shocking, horrifying, disturbing - so many words to describe the results of this online survey of 502 adults where about one out of every three used chemicals or disinfectants unsafely while trying to kill the virus.

Dr. Shawn Varney, a medical toxicologist with University Health System, and the Medical Director of the South Texas Poison Center told us, "We don't swallow them. We don't inhale them. We don't inject them, because it will only lead to bad outcomes."

One quarter of respondents found that out the hard way when they reported at least one adverse health effect during the previous month that they believed resulted from using cleaners or disinfectants improperly.

"The most important thing about using a disinfectant is using it properly and the best way to find out proper use is to read the label, but I can guarantee you nobody reads the label on how to use a spray or liquid or wipe," Dr. Varney said.

In the survey conducted on May 4, four percent said they had drunk or gargled bleach solutions, soapy water or other disinfectants; six percent inhaled vapors from cleaners; 10 percent said they misted themselves with disinfectant sprays; 18 percent said they applied household cleaners to their skin and 19 percent, that's one out of every five people, said they put bleach on food.

Then there's hand sanitizer. Only 54 percent said it should be kept out of the reach of children.

"Hand sanitizer usually contains about 70% ethanol which is the alcohol when people drink," Dr. Varney said. "They can become symptomatic and become drunk even if they were to get too much of the hand sanitizer."

The CDC survey did not take into consideration whether or not President Donald Trump's comment about injecting disinfectants in late April had anything to do with their actions.