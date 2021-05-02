CDC releases Super Bowl COVID guidelines

The CDC is discouraging gatherings in the middle a pandemic. Avoid chanting, wear a mask, and practice social distancing.

SAN ANTONIO — The Super Bowl is just two days away and we'll have it right here on KENS5. We know many of you may be going to Super Bowl parties, but the CDC is discouraging gatherings in the middle a pandemic.

The CDC released the guidance not to replace existing local, state or federal laws in place, but as a supplement to try to keep people as safe as possible.

"Breathing is better than talking and talking is better than singing which is better than yelling or screaming," Dr. Michael Almaleh, the Chief of Cardiology and Specialty care for WelMed and one of the leaders of the COVID-19 task force and vaccination for WellMed told us.

And that's why the CDC says you should avoid chanting or cheering, which allows the virus to spread easier. Instead clap or even stomp your feet and bring some kind of held held noisemaker. And don't forget to mask up and social distance.

We ran a Twitter poll and asked if you were going to a Super Bowl gathering would you wear a mask? Just over 53 percent said yes, 41 percent said no, and five percent just weren't sure yet. A safer option than having a gathering at home would be a virtual party.

"Have a virtual Super Bowl party through Zoom or FaceTime or some kind of electronic format where we spend time with each other but we're actually not in the same location," Dr. Almaleh said.

If you're going to a venue to watch the game don't go to the restroom during high traffic times like half-time or right at the end of game. The same goes for concession stands and indoor restaurants.

"Anytime we are indoors we are breathing recirculating air and so it's clearly not as good as being outdoors, Dr. Almaleh added.

If you plan to go to a venue to watch the game call the venue to ensure that they have steps in place to prevent the spread of the virus, follow signage to allow for social distancing, arrive to the venue early to avoid crowding, and limit alcohol consumption making you more likely to stick to COVID safety measures.

If you must have a gathering don't share food, and have guests bring their own.