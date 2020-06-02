SAN ANTONIO — Port San Antonio was filled with answers Thursday morning as the Center for Disease Control briefed the local media on the upcoming arrival.



"The situation in China is concerning the virus is spreading quickly there," Dr. Jennifer McQuiston with the Center for Disease Control said.

"So it's safest for these Americans who are healthy and not known to be infected to be brought home."



CDC doesn't have a set number, but they say up to 250 people are projected to arrive in San Antonio as early as Friday morning where they'll begin their 14-day quarantine process. They were travelers who had been staying in the Wuhan area, the epicenter for the Coronavirus outbreak.

Previously, CBS News reported the travelers would arrive in San Antonio on Thursday.



"While these evacuees are here, every precaution will be taken to quarantine them and isolate them from the base community and the San Antonio community and we’re doing this to prevent transmission," McQuiston said.



The evacuees will be staying at hotels on Lackland Air Force Base. Military officials have already started fencing the perimeter of the buildings and federal marshals will be patrolling the area. On the inside, a contracted company with experience in these situations will be taking care of the housekeeping.



"That includes bringing them food, taking care of their rooms, linen, all of that is going to be handled by personnel who are trained with how they go in there," McQuiston added.

"So it's not going to be people risking taking the virus outside. As long as they're in protected equipment, they're not considered 'exposed' to a passenger or evacuee who is staying there."



If any of those who are quarantined start showing symptoms, the CDC says they will be immediately transported to a local hospital. They did not indicate which hospitals.