Substitute teacher arrested on suspicion of an inappropriate relationship with a student worked for Calallen ISD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen ISD confirmed to 3NEWS that the substitute teacher arrested Friday for allegedly having an improper relationship with a student worked for its district.

Corpus Christi Police Department officials arrested 22-year-old Anthony Schultz after Calallen ISD conducted an investigation and contacted them with their findings.

CCPD officials said they were notified Friday afternoon of an investigation being conducted by school administrators in the 4000 block of Wildcat in reference to a substitute teacher having an inappropriate relationship with a student off-campus.

Criminal Investigation Division/Robbery Homicide detectives began to investigate the incident. A warrant of arrest was later secured for Schultz.

He currently is charged with solicitation of prostitution, improper relationship with a student, and sexual assault of a minor.

Schultz was placed into custody and booked into the City Detention Center on Friday night. His bond was set at $600,000.

If you have any information about this crime, please call Corpus Christi Police Robbery & Homicide Detectives at (361) 886-2840.

Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

