CCISD holds 'Draft Day' teacher job fair

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District held their very own Draft Day.

The draft was held for those who plan on graduating in the next coming months and want to pursue a career in education. CCISD is also interested in veterans and those who are looking for a career change.

Superintendent of CCISD, Dr. Roland Hernandez told 3NEWS they look forward to welcoming them into the CCISD family.

Hernandez said, "We have our principals, every campus is represented, as well as our athletics department. We give a good half a day for people to come through and share their resumes." He said, "We hope they find interest in positions, and we answer any questions they may have. Hopefully we can get them into the CCISD family."

