CCFD, multiple units put out large grass fire on Padre Island

Fire crews will remain on scene to make sure all hot spots are put out and that there are no rekindles.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters have extinguished the large grass fire on Padre Island near Commodores Drive and Aquarius Street, according to a social media post from ESD #2.

Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, fire crews responded to the grass fire, which was the result of a downed power line.

According to the post, the Corpus Christi Fire Department along with multiple units engaged the fire as it quickly spread.

Crews asked residents to avoid the area as they made progress in controlling the fire. The Corpus Christi Police Department also blocked off side streets and residents in the neighborhood began to evacuate.

In a video taken by 3NEWS' Lexis Greene, smoke could be seen filling the air near Aquarius Street and Dasmarinas Drive.

