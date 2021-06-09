Man from Port Aransas reels in first tagged red fish in CCA tournament

Just the other day, his family convinced him to make a fishing trip, and a couple of casts later, he caught the tagged red fish and the prize that comes with it.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Congratulations are in order for a Port Aransas man who became the first winner in the Texas Ford Dealers Red Tag Division.

Randall Laurrell shared a little of his story as to why the win is truly so special, saying the boat he currently owns -- he inherited from his dad -- who sadly passed away last year from cancer.

Laurrell said he still goes fishing when he can -- but that it's certainly been difficult not being able to call his dad up after a day out on the water.

He shared the boat is a little older -- a 1980 model -- and has been hoping to upgrade to something a little sturdier -- but just hasn't been able to find the right one.

Just the other day, his family convinced him to make a fishing trip, and a couple of casts later, he caught the tagged red fish and the prize that comes with it.

Now, he'll have a new boat that's big enough to share fishing trips with his loved ones.

Congrats to him and here's a reminder that you can still register for the star tournament!

There are 15 boats, four trucks and $295,000 in scholarships still up for grabs this summer!

