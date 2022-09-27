CBP Officers seize over $500,000 in drugs at Eagle Pass International Bridge

The fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine were being smuggled in by a 22-year-old man.

EAGLE PASS, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the Eagle Pass International Bridge seized over $500,000 worth of drugs being smuggled in to the United States by a 22-year-old man on Saturday.

The suspect, who was driving a a black Chevrolet Aveo and making entry from Mexico, was sent for a secondary inspection after officials wanted to take a closer look inside his vehicle.

Agents found 17 packages hidden inside the vehicle containing drugs.

The packages contained seven pounds of alleged fentanyl, 20.9 pounds of alleged cocaine, and 14.9 pounds of alleged methamphetamine, and were confiscated by CBP officers. The suspect's vehicle was confiscated as well.

Triple Threat Takedown: @DFOLaredo #CBP officers seize $578K in cocaine, fentanyl, methampetamine in a single, mixed load enforcement action at Eagle Pass Port of Entry. Driver arrested. @HSI_SanAntonio is investigating. Read more: https://t.co/i6zHcMrD4e pic.twitter.com/5cmPaNUBZg — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) September 27, 2022

“The smuggling of illicit narcotics is a serious international health and security threat,” said (A)Port Director Elizabeth Garduno, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “CBP will continue to intercept these dangerous drugs through our vigorous enforcement actions.”

