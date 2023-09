No residents were home at the time of the fire.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two dogs are dead and five people are displaced after a house fire in southeast Austin on Sunday afternoon.

The Austin Fire Department posted photos of the fire in the 7500 block of Cayenne Lane around 3 p.m.

The fire was under control 30 minutes after firefighters responded to the scene, AFD said. No residents were home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Working fire 7500 blk Cayenne Lane. pic.twitter.com/acIpphxQmr — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) September 3, 2023