DEL RIO — Harrowing video captured a train colliding with an 18-wheeler in Del Rio Monday.

The incident occurred around 8 AM, according to the Val Verde County Sheriff's Office, who was at the scene to assist with traffic.

The video, shared by the Del Rio Community Spotlight, shows the 18-wheeler stuck on the tracks and unable to move as the crossing gates came down.

Moments later, the train collided with the truck, causing the cab to disconnect from the driver.

Val Verde Sheriff's Office could not confirm the status of the driver, but eyewitnesses say that he was able to get out of the cab. Witnesses described him as an older male and said he was in shock.

It's unclear if the rainy weather played a role in the crash.

© 2018 KENS