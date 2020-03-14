SAN ANTONIO — A rescue performed by a technical rescue team with the San Antonio Fire Department was caught on camera.

According to an official with SAPD, crews with SAPD and SAFD responded to a rollover crash in the 3900 block of Roland around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

At the scene of the crash, crews found a pickup truck that rolled over into some trees. One man was ejected from the truck, while the other was trapped inside.

A technical rescue team with SAFD reportedly worked quickly to free the man from the truck by using various saws and the jaws of life.

After working for about 15 minutes, the team was able to free the man from the truck and rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Both patients are expected to survive, but have serious injuries, according to an official with SAPD.

The cause of the crash is unclear. The investigation continues.