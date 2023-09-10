Frantic feline found at cell phone tower base, rescued from certain death

What made the discovery even more unsettling was the presence of a deceased animal right next to the feline in distress.

SAN ANTONIO — A frantic feline that was found at the base of a cell phone tower has used up one of it's nine lives.

A man we will call "Mr. M" spotted the unfortunate kitty trapped in an enclosure around the base of a cell phone tower, and called 3-1-1 for help. What made his discovery even more disturbing in nature, was the presnce of a deceased animal carcass right next to the cat, now named Mark.

Enter City of San Antonio Animal Care Officer Cortez, who responded to the call. Thanks to his swift thinking and heroic efforts, the cat was saved from what could have been a certain death.

Teamwork made the dreamwork and poor Mark was soon back above ground and in a carrier, ready to go get a checkup to make sure he didn't suffer any injuries when he fell down into "well" of the cell phone tower.

Thankfully, Mark appeared to be in good health, which is pretty incredible considering the circumstances in which he was found.

Mark was then transferred to the City of San Antonio Animal Care shelter (ACS), where he received the attention and support to ensure he was okay. ACS's veterinary team diligently monitored Mark, both physically and emotionally, during this critical period.

Mark was neutered and then reintroduced to his feral community once he was deemed healthy enough to rejoin his friends. "Now, he can now resume a life of normalcy as a community cat and hopefully stay out of purrilous situations," said ACS. "Thank you, Mr. M and Officer Cortez, for your unwavering dedication in rescuing Mark from certain tragedy."

If you see an animal in need, please make a report by dialing 3-1-1 or online by visiting saacs.info/311.

