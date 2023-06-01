Fire breaks out in garage; family's cat passes away

The damage is estimated to be around $50,000.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters rushed to a house fire where six people were asleep inside. Sadly, their cat died in the fire.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday on Roark Drive on the city's east side.

The San Antonio Fire Department said the fire broke out in the garage and all six people reportedly made it out safely. However, the cat passed away.

Crews were able to rescue a rabbit. But a car and motorcycle were damaged. They were able to contain the fire to the garage so the family will not be displaced.

The damage is estimated to be around $50,000. The cause of the fire was not reported.

