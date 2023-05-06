Castroville community throws fundraiser for family that lost their business in fire

According to community members, Gabe and Abigail Alcorta followed their dreams five years ago, and started a business called A & G’s Sweet Treats.

SAN ANTONIO — The Castroville community is coming together to help a family rebuild after losing their business in a fire.

The popular spot grew from a small sno-cone and nachos stand to a booming food truck catering business.

In April, the Alcorta’s lost the business to a fire. The food truck was completely destroyed.

The Alcorta’s have been trying to do what they can to make ends meet for their two children, and then a few days after the fire, the couple found out they were expecting their third child.

A fundraiser is planned for Sunday from 4 to 8 pm at Schattenbol at Decock Farms, 2374 US-90 E in Castroville.

An all-star line-up of local musicians will be taking the stage. The event will also include a silent auction and lots of good food.

For more information, visit their website, A&G Fundraiser.