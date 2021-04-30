Castle Hills Police Department searching for missing 74-year-old man

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

SAN ANTONIO — The Castle Hills Police Department is looking for a 74-year-old man last seen around noon Thursday.

Mark Anthony Zubrod, who police say has a cognitive impairment, was seen on Zornia Drive driving a silver 2012 GMC 1500 with Texas license plate 13420DV.

He is 5’8” and weighs around 220 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing person, you are urged to contact the Castle Hills Police Department at (210) 342-2341.