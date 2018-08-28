Castle Hills Police Chief Johnny Siemens says the department has seen a string of mail thefts, and wants to prevent them from happening in the future.

"These rings, it's cyclic, they run nonstop," Chief Siemens said. "Neighborhood to neighborhood, hotel to hotel."

Chief Siemens says his officers are breaking one of those cycles. The department has made at least one arrest, and expect they could make more. In the meantime, they want the community to help.

"Help us help you," Chief Siemens said. "Help each other. Know your neighbors. Look out for one another's property, that would be the best advice."

That means watching neighbors' mailboxes when they go out of town or stopping mail altogether. Get mail out of boxes every day, and drop off outgoing mail at the post office.

"When that flag is up on your mailbox, it says, 'I've got something outgoing,' crooks know there's something in there that's outgoing as well," Chief Siemens said.

The US Postal Service offers "informed delivery" for free. Register online here.

The USPS will send images of mail when it's on its way.

