Renovation, regulation and a brand new fire engine. That’s what the city of Castle Hills and the team looking to redevelop the former Wedgwood Apartments are counting on to move beyond its tragic past.

In 2014, 5 people died after fire broke out inside the retirement community. Many more were injured, but now there’s a group hoping more fire safety will allow them to put this building back in business.

Castle Hills Fire Chief Darrell Dover explains there’s a lot this new fire engine can do. “It’s much safer to put the firefighters in the platform, in the event we had to bring a victim down we could place them in the platform,” Dover said, pointing to the new engine’s 100-foot ladder.

The most important ability is reaching the top floor of the 11-story building, which could help prevent another massive fire like the one in 2014.

“It was a very tragic day, a dark day. We are really looking forward to the building reopening now to maybe closing that chapter,” Dover said.

He believes this million-dollar investment will make a difference if there’s another fire.

“One of San Antonio Fire Department’s units was actually rescuing victims on the 11th floor. Now we have the ability to do that ourselves,” he said.

Since the tragedy, a state law was passed making sprinkler systems mandatory.

The new Ensemble Apartments boasts state of the art fire suppression, including pressurized stairwells and fire command center to help emergency operations.

“It will be a lot like it was, but much better. It’s going to be beautiful when it’s finished,” Superintendent John Allen said.

Ensemble Apartments aims to provide a budget friendly living space for San Antonio seniors. Construction hasn’t started yet, but workers understand what happened here and are doing their best to move forward.

“I feel very lucky, personally to be the superintendent on this job site, to bring a positive change,” Allen said.

Construction hasn’t started yet and the project is expected to take a year to complete.

