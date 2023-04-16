Cashier at Church's Chicken injured by flying shrapnel during robbery attempt

It happened around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, on the 1800 block of West Hildebrand Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a cashier at a restaurant was injured by flying shrapnel during an attempted robbery just northwest of downtown at a Church's Chicken.



Police were told that three men went inside the restaurant, and started shooting at the employee who was standing by the cash register located in the front of the restaurant.

The 22-year-old cashier was not shot, but instead was injured by flying shrapnel, say police.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, and is said to be in fair condition.

Police say the men drove off in a black-colored sedan.

This is an ongoing investigation.

