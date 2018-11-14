KERRVILLE, Texas — A search warrant for a Kerrville residence led to the arrest of three suspected drug dealers and the seizure of thousands of dollars' worth of items.

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office announced the seizure of 13 pounds of marijuana, $42,558 in cash and multiple firearms, including a Glock 22 pistol stolen from San Antonio. There also appears to be silverware among the items officials seized as a result of the warrant on Madrona Drive.

Three people have been arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, in this case, THC vape cartridges. The suspects have been identified as 46-year old Wylie Wilkinson, 20-year-old Jaquan Hardemon and 26-year-old Michael Allen.

"I am extremely proud of the work and cooperation of all the agencies involved in this case," Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said. "I hope this sends a message to the drug dealers in Kerr County that they better be looking over their shoulder because we are coming."

Bond was set at $50,000 for each charge for Wilkinson, Hardemon and Allen, and investigators said there are additional charges and arrests expected in this case in the near future.

