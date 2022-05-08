Child abuse reports could increase as kids return to the classroom

Teachers are mandated reporters for child abuse and neglect, making the first few weeks back to school worrisome for local organizations.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More students are gearing up to head back to the classroom, which means organizations like CASA of the Coastal Bend said it's a time child abuse cases or neglect can pick up.

"Historically what we see when school starts is probably an uptick in children that come into foster care for the next few months after school starts," said CASA Communication Director Diana Booth.

Booth has been with CASA for 15 years. She said after the summer months with kids being at home, they typically see an increase in calls.

"Because the teachers do definitely report abuse and neglect," Booth said.

John Lennan is with Family Protective Services. He said it's hard for them to predict what the next school year will bring with cases and investigations, but they are ready.

"We're prepared to receive whatever calls come in and we're equipped to respond to those calls to help any of those children or families that may need our assistance," Lennan said.

It's an idea those at CASA are also on board with.

"That's one of the things that we tried to be prepared for here at CASA," Booth said.

To be a volunteer residents must be 21 years or older, and must pass a background check.

