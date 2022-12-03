Cars and Coffee event helps spotlight domestic violence awareness

The Kristine Meza Foundation collected cell phone donations for the Bexar County Family Justice Center to be distributed to domestic violence victims.

SAN ANTONIO — Hundreds of car enthusiasts filled the Six Flags Fiesta Texas parking lot Saturday morning. Cars and Coffee San Antonio events happens once a month and often spotlights a local nonprofit.

This month, attendees were encouraged to bring old cell phones to donate to the Kristine Meza Foundation (KMF), a nonprofit dedicated to raising domestic violence awareness.

"When I think of a need, I immediately think of funds or hygiene or shelter, cell phones did not cross my mind," said Anastacia Salazar, KMF President. "once you’re fleeing a situation, you literally leave with nothing, so anything that we can do to help victims get back on their feet and empower them."

The foundation is donating the cell phones to the Bexar County Family Justice Center, who will then have all phones refurbished before giving them to domestic violence victims.

People cans still donate cell phones to BCFJC. They can be dropped off at:

126 East Nueva St.

2nd Floor

San Antonio, TX 78204

Salazar and other foundation members were able to collect at least 20 cell phones Saturday morning, while also raising awareness about the issue that hits very close to home.

"[We are] letting everybody know that it does happen, it is real and it’s not something that you sweep under the carpet," said Salazar.

The foundation was created after Kristine Meza was ambushed while on her way to work, then shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend.

Helping others through the nonprofit helped the family and close friends Meza left behind heal after the tragedy.

"As somebody who was not as involved until it happened to me, I encourage you, just because it hasn’t happened to you to please get involved because it matters," Salazar said.

City of San Antonio District 8 councilman Manny Pelaez was also at Saturday's Cars and Coffee event helping support KMF's efforts.

Pelaez is working to address domestic violence in the city of San Antonio through three different council consideration requests submitted to city council in October of 2021.

"What we’re trying to prevent is for more Kristine Meza foundations even having to be started," said Pelaez.

The first measure would require public schools and universities that receive city funding to provide age appropriate domestic violence, human trafficking, and child abuse curriculum to students.

The councilman said that measure has already passed through the governance committee and the community health and equity committee and will be heading to city council in the next few months.

"I’m pretty sure that city council unanimously will obligate all schools in San Antonio to begin in earnest training every student at every level with age appropriate conversations about domestic violence and sexual trafficking and abuse," Pelaez said.

The second proposed measure would require all public facilities in the city to have signage in bathrooms with domestic violence resources listed.

The last one would focus on ensuring all city departments are trained to recognize the signs of domestic violence when interacting or responding to calls from the community.